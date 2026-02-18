NBTC shuts down over 28,000 'ghost SIM' cards, with border provinces leading in illegal usage

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has intensified its crackdown on irregular phone number usage linked to technology-related crimes. In January 2026, the NBTC ordered the suspension of 28,112 phone numbers nationwide, a rise from 23,057 numbers suspended in December 2025. These numbers are suspected of being 'ghost SIMs'—unregistered or fraudulently used SIM cards often associated with illegal activities.
Trairat Viriyasirikul, Deputy Secretary-General and Acting Secretary-General of the NBTC, explained that the NBTC is collaborating with all licensed telecommunications operators and mobile service providers to screen and verify phone numbers exhibiting suspicious activity. Service is immediately suspended when any risks are identified.
Most suspicious behaviours involve using the same phone number to make large volumes of calls within a short period, a pattern commonly linked to scams or call centre gangs using unregistered or stolen identities. These operations are a significant part of the online crime landscape, causing widespread harm to the public.
Data analysis reveals that border provinces continue to be hotspots for irregular phone usage. Sa Kaeo leads with 7,331 suspended numbers, followed by Chiang Rai with 4,231, Nong Khai with 3,898, and Narathiwat with 2,534. These figures highlight the connection to transnational criminal networks.
In contrast, Bangkok saw 511 SIM cards suspended, with another 511 in the surrounding provinces, broken down as follows: Nonthaburi (114), Pathum Thani (177), Samut Prakan (126), Nakhon Pathom (54), and Samut Sakhon (40).
The NBTC emphasised that these measures will continue under clearly defined regulations. Mobile service providers are required to closely monitor and report any suspicious SIM usage to the NBTC weekly, ensuring rapid and efficient interception of potentially fraudulent cards.
This initiative is part of the NBTC's efforts to strengthen the regulatory framework in the telecommunications sector, aiming to protect citizens' safety and assets amidst a constantly evolving online crime landscape. The NBTC will continue to collaborate with relevant agencies to close loopholes and reduce the use of telecommunications networks for criminal activities in the long term.