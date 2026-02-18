NBTC shuts down over 28,000 'ghost SIM' cards, with border provinces leading in illegal usage

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has intensified its crackdown on irregular phone number usage linked to technology-related crimes. In January 2026, the NBTC ordered the suspension of 28,112 phone numbers nationwide, a rise from 23,057 numbers suspended in December 2025. These numbers are suspected of being 'ghost SIMs'—unregistered or fraudulently used SIM cards often associated with illegal activities.

Trairat Viriyasirikul, Deputy Secretary-General and Acting Secretary-General of the NBTC, explained that the NBTC is collaborating with all licensed telecommunications operators and mobile service providers to screen and verify phone numbers exhibiting suspicious activity. Service is immediately suspended when any risks are identified.

Most suspicious behaviours involve using the same phone number to make large volumes of calls within a short period, a pattern commonly linked to scams or call centre gangs using unregistered or stolen identities. These operations are a significant part of the online crime landscape, causing widespread harm to the public.