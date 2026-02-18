29th The Bay Regatta returns to Thailand: A premier sailing event

The 29th The Bay Regatta is set to add vibrancy to the Thai seas once again from February 18–22, 2026, bringing together international sailing enthusiasts for an unforgettable event.
Known for its "Passage Racing" format, this year’s race offers more than just competitive sailing—participants will also experience the beauty of Thailand’s coastline each day, with the course featuring new destinations and stunning scenery.
The competition kicks off from Ao Po Bay, Phuket, heading towards the breathtaking Phang Nga Bay, making stops at Koh Yao Yai and Ao Nang in Krabi, before concluding back in Phuket. This route provides sailors with challenges from the winds and tides, while offering a chance to admire world-renowned landscapes, a defining feature of the regatta for almost three decades.
This year’s regatta will see over 30 boats racing across different categories, including:
After intense daily competition, the atmosphere shifts to beachside celebrations and award ceremonies, where luxury, culture, and relaxation converge, making the regatta a perfect blend of sport and lifestyle.
The 29th The Bay Regatta also marks a significant moment for Thailand’s marine tourism industry. The opening of the new Capitainerie building at Port Takola Marina in Krabi symbolizes Thailand's growing status as a key hub for international yacht sailing.
The development strengthens Thailand’s position as a center for luxury maritime tourism, driving economic growth and promoting sustainable tourism in the region.