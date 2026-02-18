29th The Bay Regatta returns to Thailand: A premier sailing event

The 29th Edition Brings Sailing Back to Thai Waters

The 29th The Bay Regatta is set to add vibrancy to the Thai seas once again from February 18–22, 2026, bringing together international sailing enthusiasts for an unforgettable event.

Known for its "Passage Racing" format, this year’s race offers more than just competitive sailing—participants will also experience the beauty of Thailand’s coastline each day, with the course featuring new destinations and stunning scenery.

The Unique "Passage Racing" Format

The competition kicks off from Ao Po Bay, Phuket, heading towards the breathtaking Phang Nga Bay, making stops at Koh Yao Yai and Ao Nang in Krabi, before concluding back in Phuket. This route provides sailors with challenges from the winds and tides, while offering a chance to admire world-renowned landscapes, a defining feature of the regatta for almost three decades.