Automotive Sector Warned of ‘Readiness Gap’ as AI and Geopolitics Redraw Industry Map

KPMG report reveals 86% of car executives are investing in AI, but only 20% are prepared for the transition as firms pivot to ‘friendshoring’ strategies.

The global automotive industry is at a critical "pivot point," with a new report warning that while investment in artificial intelligence (AI) is surging, the vast majority of firms are fundamentally unprepared for the transition.

According to a study by KPMG, 86% of automotive executives are currently pouring capital into AI, yet only 20% admit their organisations are truly ready to implement it.

This "readiness gap" comes at a time of unprecedented pressure from soaring costs, geopolitical volatility, and a cooling electric vehicle (EV) market.

The ‘Five T’s’ of Survival

The report identifies a small elite—just 15% of organisations—that is successfully navigating current global uncertainties. These leaders are utilising a strategy termed the "Five T’s": Transformation, Technology, Trust, Tensions (management), and Thriving Together.

Dr Andreas Ries, Global Head of Automotive at KPMG International, noted that the industry is being "completely reimagined" rather than merely evolving.