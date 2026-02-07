Toyota surprises with sudden CEO change amid industry turmoil

Toyota Motor Corp., the world’s largest carmaker by sales, surprised analysts and the automotive industry by announcing a change in its CEO amidst the ongoing volatility in the global automotive sector.

The company stated on Friday that Koji Sato would step down after three years as CEO, a relatively short tenure by Toyota’s standards. The change will take effect on April 1, with Kenta Kon, the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), appointed as the new CEO. Kon is a close ally and former secretary to Akio Toyoda, the Chairman of Toyota.

This decision comes at a time when global automakers are facing multiple challenges, including fierce competition from Chinese carmakers, the expensive shift to electric vehicles (EVs), and trade uncertainties due to US import tariffs.

Many analysts were surprised by the leadership change, as under Sato’s leadership, Toyota had effectively navigated these pressures. David Whiston, an automotive industry analyst at Morningstar, remarked that a CEO change after just three years is unusual for Toyota, especially during a period of continuous success.