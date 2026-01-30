EV Crisis: Soaring Charging Costs Threaten to Erase Electric Advantage

Proposed electricity rate adjustments could see public EV charging costs soar to 11 baht per unit, sparking fears of an industry-wide slowdown in Thailand.

Thailand’s electric vehicle (EV) sector is facing a significant headwind as the government moves to adjust public charging rates.

New proposals could see prices surge to 11 baht per unit, bringing the running costs of electric cars into direct competition with traditional petrol vehicles.

The Ministry of Energy has ordered the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to overhaul the current pricing structure, arguing that the existing rate of 2.91 baht per unit is artificially low and fails to reflect true procurement and grid maintenance costs.

Historically, the shortfall has been absorbed into the national "Ft" fuel adjustment charge, effectively meaning that the general public has been subsidising the charging costs of EV owners.

