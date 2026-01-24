Suzuki to exit Thai manufacturing as Ford acquires Rayong plant

The deal marks a significant shift in the ASEAN automotive hub as Japanese carmakers lose ground to rapidly expanding Chinese electric vehicle brands.

In a move that signals a tectonic shift in Southeast Asia’s automotive landscape, Suzuki Motor has agreed to sell its Thai manufacturing facility to Ford Motor.

The exit of the Japanese compact-car specialist highlights the mounting pressure on traditional manufacturers as Chinese brands aggressively seize market share.

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, the two carmakers have formalised a deal for the plant located in Rayong province.

While the financial terms remain undisclosed, the transfer of land and assets is expected to be completed within the coming months.

A Sharply Diminishing Footprint

Suzuki’s exit marks the end of a chapter that began in 2012. The Japanese firm originally invested approximately ¥20 billion ($128 million) to establish the site, which boasts an annual capacity of 80,000 vehicles.

At its zenith, the plant produced nearly 60,000 units a year, notably the popular Swift hatchback.

However, data from research firm MarkLines illustrates a stark decline. Production plummeted to just 4,400 units in 2024.

