Japanese automakers hit by US tariffs — 7 major brands lose ¥1.5 trillion revenue in first half of 2025

Japan’s seven major automakers have collectively lost around ¥1.5 trillion (US$9.7 billion / 310 billion baht) in the first half of 2025 as a result of US import tariffs, marking the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that all seven companies have reported simultaneous profit declines.

According to Nikkei Asia, the tariffs — imposed at 27.5% through most of April to September before being lowered to 15% on September 16 — have driven down profits for every Japanese carmaker operating in the US market. Only Toyota Motor Corp. has managed to offset part of the losses thanks to its booming hybrid car sales.

Combined net profit among the seven companies dropped 30% year-on-year to ¥2.1 trillion (440 billion baht), extending the downturn for a second consecutive year. Analysts estimate that without the tariffs and currency fluctuations, overall profits would have risen significantly.

Noriya Kaihara, Executive Vice President of Honda Motor Co., told reporters:

“This is the new normal. We expect these conditions to persist for the foreseeable future.”

A stronger yen compounded the losses, reducing total operating profit by ¥700 billion. Three automakers — Nissan Motor, Mazda Motor, and Mitsubishi Motors — posted net losses for the period.

The tariffs are expected to cut Japanese automakers’ profits by ¥2.5 trillion (520 billion baht) for the full fiscal year ending March 2026.