Toyota raises FY 2025 net profit forecast to 2.93 T. yen

For the year ending in March 2026, the leading Japanese automaker upgraded its group operating profit projection to 3.4 trillion yen from 3.2 trillion yen and its sales forecast to 49 trillion yen from 48.5 trillion yen.
Sales in North America have been brisk despite the adverse impact of high tariffs imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump. The Toyota group are also enjoying strong domestic sales.
US tariffs are expected to reduce the group's fiscal 2025 operating profit by 1.45 trillion yen.
Meanwhile, Toyota expects a smaller dent in profits than earlier projected from exchange rate fluctuations and higher materials prices. These factors, as well as cost cuts and a review of its lineup of vehicles on sale, are projected to boost profits by some 900 billion yen, the firm said.
Toyota raised its group global automobile sales forecast, including those at subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., for this fiscal year to 11.3 million units from 11.2 million units.
"Demand in North America is strong and will likely remain robust," Toyota Chief Financial Officer Kenta Kon told a press conference in Tokyo.
Kon said that the supply chain turmoil related to a China-linked Dutch semiconductor maker is not having an impact on the Toyota group at this point. Still, he said, "We are closely watching potential effects while studying possible alternative parts."
For the April-September first half, Toyota reported record-high consolidated sales of 24,630.7 billion yen, up 5.8 % from a year earlier. Meanwhile, net profit fell 7.0 % to 1,773.4 billion yen, while operating profit went down 18.6 % to 2,005.6 billion yen. US tariffs weighed on operating profit by 900 billion yen.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]