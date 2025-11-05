Toyota raises FY 2025 net profit forecast to 2.93 T. yen

For the year ending in March 2026, the leading Japanese automaker upgraded its group operating profit projection to 3.4 trillion yen from 3.2 trillion yen and its sales forecast to 49 trillion yen from 48.5 trillion yen.

Sales in North America have been brisk despite the adverse impact of high tariffs imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump. The Toyota group are also enjoying strong domestic sales.

US tariffs are expected to reduce the group's fiscal 2025 operating profit by 1.45 trillion yen.