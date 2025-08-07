Toyota cuts full-year profit forecasts on Trump tariffs

Toyota plans to increase production in the United States in the medium to long term.

Azuma said that Toyota aims to continue producing at least three million vehicles in Japan a year by taking measures to rev up demand.

The firm kept its assumed exchange rates unchanged at 145 yen to the dollar and 160 yen to the euro.

For the April-June first quarter of fiscal 2025, Toyota reported the same day a group net profit of 841.3 billion yen, down 36.9 % from a year before, posting the first decline in three years. Operating revenue grew 3.5 to 12,253.3 billion yen.

Operating profit fell 10.9 % to 1,166.1 billion yen partly because of the impact of the US tariffs, which is estimated to have totalled 450 billion yen, as well as the stronger yen. The Toyota group's business in North America fell into the red despite a rise in sales.

