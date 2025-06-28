Prayad Marksaeng crowned Toyota Senior Championship winner in Hua Hin

On the final day at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, Prayad delivered a flawless performance, shooting a bogey-free 6-under-par 66. He started strong with birdies on his first three holes, adding three more on holes 8, 11, and 16 to secure his first win on the Thai Senior Tour this year.
"My good start made it easier to play and feel comfortable," said Prayad, a four-time Japan Senior Tour No. 1. "I then got two more birdies on holes 8, 11, and 16, and after that, I eased up. I'm delighted to win here and grateful for everyone's support. I want to thank the association and Toyota for organising such a great event. Now, I'm preparing for my upcoming tournaments in Japan."
Chawalit Plaphol from Chonburi, who started the day four strokes behind the leader, put up a strong challenge with a bogey-free 7-under-par 65, finishing second with a total of 11-under-par 205. Scotland's Simon Yates secured third place with a 9-under-par 207. Rangsan Raksomjit and Udon Duangdecha tied for fourth place, both finishing at 8-under-par 208.
The tournament, which offered a total prize purse of 1 million Thai Baht, took place from June 25-27, 2025, at the par-72, 6,423-yard Royal Hua Hin Golf Course in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan.
The Thai Senior Professional Golf Association organized the event with support from various sponsors, including Toyota Motor Thailand, Zenn Golf Factory, Najiya Tokyo Izakaya, MK Restaurant Group, Chufotic Co., Ltd., Utility Plus, Daikin Industries (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Sogo Giant Malaysia, Kwanruen Park Resort, and Phuket Country Club. The tournament, open to members aged 50 and above, featured a 54-hole stroke play format over three days, with a cut after 36 holes for the top 60 players and ties.
The award ceremony was honoured by the presence of Mr Sutin Darunyatotin, President of the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association, and Mr Alicen Nakamura, CEO of the association, who presented the awards at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course clubhouse amidst enthusiastic cheers from fellow tour members.