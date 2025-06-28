Prayad Marksaeng crowned Toyota Senior Championship winner in Hua Hin

On the final day at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, Prayad delivered a flawless performance, shooting a bogey-free 6-under-par 66. He started strong with birdies on his first three holes, adding three more on holes 8, 11, and 16 to secure his first win on the Thai Senior Tour this year.

"My good start made it easier to play and feel comfortable," said Prayad, a four-time Japan Senior Tour No. 1. "I then got two more birdies on holes 8, 11, and 16, and after that, I eased up. I'm delighted to win here and grateful for everyone's support. I want to thank the association and Toyota for organising such a great event. Now, I'm preparing for my upcoming tournaments in Japan."