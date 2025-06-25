Cambodian official: Border dispute will not affect SEA Games campaign

He said the NOCC participated in last month’s Southeast Asian Sports Council meeting regarding the SEA Games from December 9–22 in Bangkok, and that nothing had changed. The meeting focused solely on the friendly and cooperative spirit of sportsmanship.
“Sports are not linked to political issues or other matters that would affect the sporting movement. Thailand’s Olympic Committee, which is organising the 2025 SEA Games, affirmed at the council meeting that Cambodia, like all other regional countries, will continue to be warmly welcomed and is expected to participate as usual,” he added.
Chamroeun shared that Thai officials praised Cambodia’s successful hosting of the 32nd SEA Games in 2023. Currently, Cambodian athletes are actively training in their respective disciplines to prepare for the 2025 SEA Games.
“As for the SEA Games in December 2025 in Thailand, we see no change to our plans. Our athletes are still preparing normally for official participation. We hope the border situation improves, but either way, we are proceeding with regular preparations,” he said.
When asked whether escalating political tensions between Cambodia and Thailand could eventually disrupt the SEA Games, Vath responded: “Generally speaking, in the Olympic movement, even in times of crisis, conflict or war, athletes are not excluded from participating.”
“We’ve seen athletes from war-torn countries like Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan still allowed to compete in the Olympic Games. That’s the Olympic spirit — it transcends war or peace,” he said.
“Participation is important because it fosters trust, mutual understanding and conveys the mental peace of athletes. So even if problems arise, we continue our training and plan to compete as usual,” he continued, adding, “Sports are not burdened by anything beyond skill. Competition is about showcasing ability, building friendship and solidarity. That’s the spirit of the Olympic movement. The Olympic Charter clearly states that sport must remain free from political influence, racism, discrimination or division. Sport requires peace, happiness and unity for the well-being of all humanity — that’s the ultimate goal.”
Chhorn Norn
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network