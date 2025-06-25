Cambodian official: Border dispute will not affect SEA Games campaign

He said the NOCC participated in last month’s Southeast Asian Sports Council meeting regarding the SEA Games from December 9–22 in Bangkok, and that nothing had changed. The meeting focused solely on the friendly and cooperative spirit of sportsmanship.

“Sports are not linked to political issues or other matters that would affect the sporting movement. Thailand’s Olympic Committee, which is organising the 2025 SEA Games, affirmed at the council meeting that Cambodia, like all other regional countries, will continue to be warmly welcomed and is expected to participate as usual,” he added.

Chamroeun shared that Thai officials praised Cambodia’s successful hosting of the 32nd SEA Games in 2023. Currently, Cambodian athletes are actively training in their respective disciplines to prepare for the 2025 SEA Games.