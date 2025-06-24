Thaksin raised doubts over Cambodia issue, says Jakrapob Penkair

Jakrapob shared behind-the-scenes details with the Nation TV team, explaining it was his own intention to meet Thaksin at his Ban Chan Song La residence in Bangkok last week.

He said the meeting took place on a Saturday. “I phoned to request an appointment at around 4pm, and Thaksin kindly agreed—he even told me to come earlier if I could, so I went immediately.”

“I wanted to ask him directly about the Thai-Cambodian issue and his personal relationship with Hun Sen, as well as the government’s current situation,” Jakrapob said.