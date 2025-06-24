Thaksin raised doubts over Cambodia issue, says Jakrapob Penkair

Jakrapob Penkair, a former Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, told Nation TV on Tuesday amid widespread public questions about Thaksin’s silence—why he hasn’t helped mediate the Thai-Cambodian dispute, or stepped in to support his daughter, incumbent Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, over the leaked audio clip with Hun Sen.
Jakrapob shared behind-the-scenes details with the Nation TV team, explaining it was his own intention to meet Thaksin at his Ban Chan Song La residence in Bangkok last week.
He said the meeting took place on a Saturday. “I phoned to request an appointment at around 4pm, and Thaksin kindly agreed—he even told me to come earlier if I could, so I went immediately.”
“I wanted to ask him directly about the Thai-Cambodian issue and his personal relationship with Hun Sen, as well as the government’s current situation,” Jakrapob said.
He went on to explain that during their meeting, he questioned Thaksin about the conflict, to which the former PM replied:
“I’m surprised by Hun Sen’s attitude,” Jakrapob quoted Thaksin as saying. “It’s a shame about the relationship we once had. From now on, it will never be the same again.”
He added that Thaksin had made it clear he would never intervene or act as a mediator again, as the matter is now in the hands of the government and military.
Jakrapob also noted Thaksin’s surprise at Cambodia’s recent actions. "He said he had no prior knowledge that Cambodia would go this far—whether it was the clash in the Chong Bok area, the arson at Tri Muk Pavilion, or the digging of a trench in Ubon Ratchathani province."