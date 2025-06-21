Thaksin doing well, Jakrapob Penkair confirms in social media post

Thaksin has been absent from the political stage recently, leaving his daughter, current Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, to handle issues stemming from internal problems regarding the cabinet reshuffle and the significant fallout from the leaked audio recording of a conversation with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
According to Jakrapob's Facebook post, the image shows three people standing together inside a spacious room with a grand staircase in the background. The room features a high ceiling, ornate details on the staircase railing, and light-coloured flooring.
Thaksin, the person in the middle, is wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and white slippers. Supraipol and Jakrapob Penkair, the two individuals on either side of him, are both wearing button-up shirts—Supraipol in a light blue shade and Jakrapob in a patterned one.
The post includes a message saying, "Prime Minister Thaksin is doing well. Please thank everyone for their concern."