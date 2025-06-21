Pirapan meets Thaksin after United Thai Nation Party push for more cabinet seats

Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, who leads the United Thai Nation Party (UTNP), reportedly met with former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra following a party executive committee meeting on June 19.

The meeting came after the UTNP, now the second-largest party in the government coalition, sought to increase its share of cabinet positions, according to news sources.

During the executive committee meeting, it was agreed that Pirapan would deliver the party’s proposal to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, suggesting that she step down in favour of Chaikasem Nitisiri, the Pheu Thai Party's prime ministerial candidate. This proposal was aimed at easing political tensions following the controversy surrounding the leaked audio clip between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.