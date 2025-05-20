Suchart to consult 20 UTNP MPs on political future amid party uncertainty

United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) deputy leader Suchart Chomklin said he will discuss with around 20 UTNP MPs their political future and which party they may join for the next general election.
Suchart, who is also deputy commerce minister, said the UTNP MPs have been approached by several parties to join, as the UTNP’s main political base is in the eastern provinces.
The UTNP’s future is seen as uncertain following reports that its leader, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, is under investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for an alleged violation of the constitution by holding media shares while contesting the 2023 election. He was also charged with seeking personal fame while handling government aid to disaster victims.
The UTNP was formed as a political vehicle for former prime minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha in the 2023 poll. After the party was defeated, Prayut left politics. If the NACC rules against Pirapan and the courts uphold the decision, the UTNP’s future could be seriously affected.
The UTNP won 36 House seats in the 2023 election, and approximately 20 MPs are believed to belong to Suchart’s faction.
Suchart admitted that both the Klatham Party of Thamanat Prompow and the Bhumjaithai Party of Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul have been in talks with him.
He said he has been familiar with Thamanat, a Phayao MP, since 2019.
When asked which party he would prefer to join between Klatham and Bhumjaithai, Suchart said he would first consult the MPs in his faction.
He added that the discussions might take place on 28 and 29 May.
Asked whether he would consider forming his own party to contest the next election, Suchart said he could not make any commitment about the future and would have to consult the MPs in his group first.