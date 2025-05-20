Suchart to consult 20 UTNP MPs on political future amid party uncertainty

United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) deputy leader Suchart Chomklin said he will discuss with around 20 UTNP MPs their political future and which party they may join for the next general election.

Suchart, who is also deputy commerce minister, said the UTNP MPs have been approached by several parties to join, as the UTNP’s main political base is in the eastern provinces.

UTNP Leader Faces Investigations Impacting Party’s Future

The UTNP’s future is seen as uncertain following reports that its leader, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, is under investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for an alleged violation of the constitution by holding media shares while contesting the 2023 election. He was also charged with seeking personal fame while handling government aid to disaster victims.