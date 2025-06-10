Sasikan denies plot to undermine Energy Bill, defends Pirapan and Akanat against criticism

Speaking at Government House on Tuesday, Sasikan, who is a member of the UTN Party, said that the petition, which included signatures from the MPs, was led by Suchart Chomklin, the Deputy Minister of Commerce and deputy leader of the UTN Party.
Sasikan explained that she first learned of the petition via social media and raised concerns about whether the petition and the signatures matched. Upon investigation, it was revealed that some of the signatures were related to other matters, not the petition itself.
Regarding concerns about the energy bill, which has been in the spotlight, Sasikan said that people could reasonably question whether there were efforts to sabotage or block the bill. She acknowledged that the UTN Party had proposed three energy bills, which are currently under public review. She suggested that it is possible some people are attempting to undermine the bill or the party but emphasized that such claims remain unconfirmed.
When asked how the party would handle the legal issues raised, she said discussions would take place with the party's executive committee and leadership. She also noted receiving a lot of support from the public, expressing gratitude for the encouragement.
Sasikan also addressed the criticism of Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, the Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister, and Akanat Promphan, the Minister of Industry. She reiterated that Pirapan had been actively working on energy issues and was the first minister to confront challenges in the energy sector that had not been addressed before. As for Akanat, he was dealing with issues surrounding "grey" businesses and Chinese influence, which were also part of the ministry’s challenges.
Sasikan responded to the claim that MPs were being used as pawns in the energy bill debate, stating that the legislative process involved many steps. The energy bill is expected to be introduced during the next parliamentary session, and while some members are rallying in support of Pirapan, it is important to note that the party has no official position on the matter.
Regarding claims that MPs might be expelled for their actions, Sasikan said it depends on party regulations but noted that the MPs’ actions reflect the opinions of a faction within the party.
When asked if Pirapan would speak with the media, Sasikan clarified that he had not been avoiding them. Rather, he was preparing his agenda and information for the next Cabinet meeting, whether or not it directly involved him.