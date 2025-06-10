Sasikan denies plot to undermine Energy Bill, defends Pirapan and Akanat against criticism

Speaking at Government House on Tuesday, Sasikan, who is a member of the UTN Party, said that the petition, which included signatures from the MPs, was led by Suchart Chomklin, the Deputy Minister of Commerce and deputy leader of the UTN Party.

Sasikan explained that she first learned of the petition via social media and raised concerns about whether the petition and the signatures matched. Upon investigation, it was revealed that some of the signatures were related to other matters, not the petition itself.

Regarding concerns about the energy bill, which has been in the spotlight, Sasikan said that people could reasonably question whether there were efforts to sabotage or block the bill. She acknowledged that the UTN Party had proposed three energy bills, which are currently under public review. She suggested that it is possible some people are attempting to undermine the bill or the party but emphasized that such claims remain unconfirmed.