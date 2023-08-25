UTN considers candidates for minister and deputy minister posts
Members of United Thai Nation Party (UTN) are considering various candidates after the Pheu Thai-led coalition offered the party a total of four minister and deputy minister posts.
According to the party's announcement on Friday, members are permitted to submit a letter and candidate profile to the party leader by 4.30pm on Monday (August 28).
UTN's executive committee will consider candidates' eligibility under article 89 of the party's rules, the announcement added.
The party members have so far proposed a number of candidates, among them party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, deputy leader Suchart Chomklin and secretary Akanat Promphan, as well as members Himalaya Piwpan, Chayotid Kridakon, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana and Tipanan Sirichana.
Pirapan said UTN would do its best to choose candidates, but the party deleted the announcement from its website just hours after it was posted on Friday morning.