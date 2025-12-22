Public Health Ministry says 10 district hospitals in border provinces remain closed

He said the number of evacuation shelters had decreased to 848, while the number of evacuees had fallen to 167,395, including 52,549 vulnerable people.

The spokesman said the ministry had also used the evacuations as an opportunity to survey children aged nine months to five years to check whether they had received their scheduled vaccinations, and to administer vaccines where needed.

On mental health care, proactive and ongoing screening has been conducted among 204,058 members of the public, identifying 1,494 people with accumulated high stress and 286 assessed as at risk of self-harm. Among 10,517 medical personnel, 595 were found to have accumulated high stress and 184 were assessed as at risk of self-harm.

All have received psychological first aid, and those with high stress levels and at risk of self-harm are being monitored and followed up until their conditions improve and return to normal. Mental health support is also being provided, with close follow-up, to the families and relatives of every fallen soldier.