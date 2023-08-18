United Thai Nation happy with talks on Cabinet posts, preaches reconciliation

The same demand has been made by other key partners in the Pheu Thai-led coalition, including Bhumjaithai and Chart Thai Pattana.

UTN deputy leader Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana revealed on Friday that his party’s leader and secretary-general had negotiated with Pheu Thai over ministerial posts.

“I heard from the secretary-general that there was no problem at all. Everything is fine,” Thanakorn said.

He was quick to add that his party had made no conditions or demands for any particular Cabinet seats.

It has been reported that UTN is seeking three ministerial posts and one post of deputy minister.

