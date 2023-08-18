United Thai Nation happy with talks on Cabinet posts, preaches reconciliation
The United Thai Nation (UTN) Party on Friday insisted that any dispute over Cabinet seats should be settled before the parliamentary vote to select Thailand’s next prime minister.
The same demand has been made by other key partners in the Pheu Thai-led coalition, including Bhumjaithai and Chart Thai Pattana.
UTN deputy leader Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana revealed on Friday that his party’s leader and secretary-general had negotiated with Pheu Thai over ministerial posts.
“I heard from the secretary-general that there was no problem at all. Everything is fine,” Thanakorn said.
He was quick to add that his party had made no conditions or demands for any particular Cabinet seats.
It has been reported that UTN is seeking three ministerial posts and one post of deputy minister.
"We adhere to the principle that we would be pleased [to secure any Cabinet seat] if we can fully serve the public,” said Thanakorn, who is also caretaker Prime Minister’s Office minister.
Asked if talks on Cabinet posts should be completed before the PM vote, scheduled for next Tuesday (August 22), Thanakorn said: “In practice, the talks should be over before the vote.”
He added that he believed UTN had completed its negotiations for posts, but refused to comment on other parties.
United Thai Nation, which won 36 MP seats in the May 14 general election, nominated Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as one of its two PM candidates. The other one is the party’s leader, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga.
A large part of the party's electoral success was credited to Prayut’s popularity among conservative voters.
However, General Prayut, who currently serves as caretaker premier, recently announced his retirement from politics despite technically still being a PM candidate.
Asked on Friday to comment on the fact that the Pheu Thai-led government would comprise parties from opposite sides of the political divide, Thanakorn said: “It’s time for all parties involved to forget about their past animosity and work together for the country’s benefit.”
He also said that Thailand needed political reconciliation for the country to move forward.