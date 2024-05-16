Pichai makes peace with BOT, vows to work together in harmony

After discussions with BOT Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput on Thursday, Pichai said that the government and the central bank agreed on several economic issues and they would work more closely in the interests of society.

Pichai, who was given the finance portfolio in the recent Cabinet reshuffle, said that their talks revolved around the dispute over interest rate.

He said the BOT and its Monetary Policy Committee hold full authority to analyse and determine the policy interest rate of the country.

Asked if the current interest rate fits the economic reality, he said the BOT should review the current rate, but added, “it has full freedom to make the best possible decision”.

