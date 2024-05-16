Thailand to expand cross-border digital payment facilities: BOT

BOT deputy director of the payments and fintech department, Pariwat Kanithasen, made the remarks while speaking at a seminar titled "Cross-Border Payment, Now and Beyond". It was part of the 24th Money Expo Bangkok 2024, which began on Thursday and will run until Sunday at the Impact Arena, Exhibition and Convention Centre in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi province.

Pariwat explained that cross-border payments were a part of the BOT's efforts to improve the country's digital finance ecosystem. The move has been gradual over the last few years, beginning in 2021 when Thailand first allowed PromptPay, a national-based digital payment system, to be used for both remittance and QR payments in Singapore.

Thailand's PromptPay is currently valid in eight economic territories: Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Laos, Singapore, and Vietnam. BOT is now actively working with other countries in the region to create QR code-based payment links. Tourists and residents can now use their mobile banking apps to scan QR codes and pay directly at cross-border merchants.

"We are now discussing increased collaboration with other countries, including China. If an agreement is reached, it would greatly benefit both parties in terms of trade and economic development," he said.

He said the BOT’s priority was to promote convenient, secure, and affordable cross-border payments. The move is intended to encourage the use of local currency rather than relying solely on US dollars, by facilitating cross-border transactions in local currencies. This lowers foreign exchange risks and fees.