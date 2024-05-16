Foreign chambers of commerce opposes hiking minimum wage to THB400

The group called for the improvement in productivity and skills of the local workforce, as well as the freer movement of foreign skills.

“The economy is not ready for a 400 baht/day level nationwide minimum wage. Unavoidably, wage increases and minimum wage policies must go with productivity gains. If not always as a pre-condition, policies must be in place for productivity gains based on committed plans. Otherwise, the economy is just paying more for the same task, which then contributes to inflation, but not much else,” JFCCT chairwoman Vibeke Lyssand Leirvag said in her letter.

The letter, dated May 15, was addressed to Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand.

Leirvag pointed out that the lack of skills is one important cause of low productivity. She cited a February 2024 World Bank report on skills in Thailand that showed a lack of foundational skills was dragging down the country’s GDP by 20%.

“Productivity gains in smaller companies may take longer to implement than for larger companies; regional and sectoral variances also impact the ability to implement productivity, but that journey must be ramped up. Digitalisation, technology upgrades and the use of leading technologies are factors,” the JFCCT chairwoman said in her letter.

