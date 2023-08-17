United Thai Nation joins Pheu Thai-led coalition to ensure majority in lower House

However, in the PM election, initially scheduled for next Tuesday, Pheu Thai would receive even wider support as several parties have vowed to vote for the candidate of the Pheu Thai-led coalition, including Palang Pracharath Party which has 40 MPs.

Akaradej added that his party decided to join the alliance as Pheu Thai does not have a policy to amend the lese majeste law.

He dismissed rumours that the allocation of ministerial posts had been discussed.

The Pheu Thai-led coalition has continually reiterated that it seeks votes from all parties, regardless of political affiliation, to iron out Thailand's three main crises: the constitution, the economy, and disputes in society.