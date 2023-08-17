United Thai Nation joins Pheu Thai-led coalition to ensure majority in lower House
The Pheu Thai Party bolstered its coalition by joining hands with its former foe, the United Thai Nation, the party of outgoing Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha.
United Thai Nation MP Akaradej Wongpitakroj told reporters on Thursday that the agreement between both parties had already been sealed. He explained that the move was aimed at allowing Thailand to march forward and to promote harmony among the people.
With the addition of 36 MPs from the United Thai Nation, the coalition led by Pheu Thai currently has 274 House seats, which is more than half of the total seats in the lower House, excluding the possibility of a minority government.
However, in the PM election, initially scheduled for next Tuesday, Pheu Thai would receive even wider support as several parties have vowed to vote for the candidate of the Pheu Thai-led coalition, including Palang Pracharath Party which has 40 MPs.
Akaradej added that his party decided to join the alliance as Pheu Thai does not have a policy to amend the lese majeste law.
He dismissed rumours that the allocation of ministerial posts had been discussed.
The Pheu Thai-led coalition has continually reiterated that it seeks votes from all parties, regardless of political affiliation, to iron out Thailand's three main crises: the constitution, the economy, and disputes in society.
Before the election, Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew had said that his party would not join hands with the two junta-backed parties — Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation. He had promised to step down as the party’s chief if the party forged such ties.