Voting for Pheu Thai’s PM candidate will be a betrayal to voters, says Move Forward

The decision was unanimously made at a party meeting on Tuesday.

The Pheu Thai-led coalition has been working hard to win more support from members of both Houses and even held cordial talks with Move Forward last Wednesday.

Move Forward secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon told reporters that the party has decided not to vote for Srettha because it does not want to be linked with the formation of the new government.

“We consider the current endeavour to establish a government contrasts with the will of the people, which was exhibited by the result of the May 14 election,” he said.

Move Forward won the election with 151 MP seats.