Wan Noor will inform whips that next date for PM vote will be August 22
Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said on Thursday that his legal affairs coordination committee proposed convening a joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday morning for the next round of voting to select Thailand’s 30th prime minister.
Wan Noor told reporters that the legal affairs panel proposed that the PM vote should start at 10am on Tuesday. If the meeting begins late, it would be inconvenient for MPs and senators to travel to the Parliament complex as police would close roads to prevent protests around the Parliament.
He said he would hold a meeting of Senate whips and representatives of political parties on Friday to inform them of the date for voting for PM.
Wan Noor decided to hold the next round of PM vote on Tuesday after the Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday to reject a petition from the Office of the Ombudsman to suspend the next PM vote. The court refused to invalidate the parliamentary resolution that blocked the renomination of PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat.
Wan Noor said the vote on the PM candidate should start at 3pm and finish by 5pm.
“This is an urgent matter because the election has passed by three months without a new government being formed,” Wan Noor said.
He said he would ask the majority of MPs and senators to vote to dismiss a motion which was pending from the last joint sitting, so that the PM vote could resume as fast as possible.
The motion was proposed by Move Forward MP Rangsiman Rome for the Parliament to review its resolution that bans the renomination of the same candidate twice in one parliamentary session.
Wan Noor admitted that the debate on the motion was still indecisive but the majority could vote to end it. He added that so far no political party has asked him formally to postpone the next PM vote.
He was responding to a comment from United Thai Nation Party MP Witthaya Kaewparadai who said the next vote for PM should be held only when the Pheu Thai Party has mustered enough votes for its candidate.