Wan Noor will inform whips that next date for PM vote will be August 22

Wan Noor told reporters that the legal affairs panel proposed that the PM vote should start at 10am on Tuesday. If the meeting begins late, it would be inconvenient for MPs and senators to travel to the Parliament complex as police would close roads to prevent protests around the Parliament.

He said he would hold a meeting of Senate whips and representatives of political parties on Friday to inform them of the date for voting for PM.

Wan Noor decided to hold the next round of PM vote on Tuesday after the Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday to reject a petition from the Office of the Ombudsman to suspend the next PM vote. The court refused to invalidate the parliamentary resolution that blocked the renomination of PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat.