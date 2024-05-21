4 possible outcomes of petition against Srettha, Pichit

The court may dismiss the case if Pichit resigns later

If the court decides on Thursday to take on the trial, but Pichit steps down later, the court may dismiss the case.

Political gurus cited the case of former deputy interior minister Nipon Boonyamanee, who quit after the court accepted a petition questioning his qualifications. The court dismissed the case after he resigned.

Court may accept the case against Pichit, but dismiss the petition against Srettha

Political gurus say the court may consider the qualifications issue specific to a particular Cabinet member and may not hold Srettha responsible for it.

However, the experts said if the court does decide to try both Pichit and Srettha and suspends both from office pending verdict, it would result in serious political repercussions.

Plus, they said, if Srettha is later removed from office, a new premier will have to be elected by the MPs.

They also pointed to the scenario of the court issuing a ruling on the Move Forward Party’s case first before taking on the Srettha-Pichit case. They said that if Move Forward is dissolved first, then many MPs may switch sides, which could have an impact on the vote for prime minister.

Move Forward faces dissolution for trying to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code or the draconian lese majeste law.

