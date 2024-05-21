Be ready for surge in Covid infections, Dr Thira tells schools

An expert on preventive medicine from Chulalongkorn University warned schools to raise their guard as Covid-19 infections in Thailand may have risen to more than 18,000 people per day.

Assoc Prof Dr Thira Woratanarat, a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that he believes the virus that causes Covid may now be infecting between 13,443 and 18,671 people per day.

Though he did not explain how he came up with such specific estimates, he said it was based on the figures released by the Public Health Ministry for last week (May 12 to 18).