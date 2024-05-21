Bad debt in Vietnam remains a major challenge for banks in 2024

According to financial statements from 28 banks that have so far reported Q1 financial statements, their total bad debt reached more than VNĐ224.14 trillion by the end of March 2024, up more than 14 % against the end of 2023.

Among the banks, MB had the highest bad debt increase of 56 %, equivalent to nearly VNĐ5.49 trillion. BIDV followed with a rise of 20.7 %, equivalent to more than VNĐ4.63 trillion, baodautu.vn reported.

Only two banks VPBank and SHB saw loan improvement, with bad debt ratios declining by nearly 1 % and 0.1 %, respectively.

In an analysis report released recently, the Saigon Securities Incorporation (SSI) forecasted the bad debt ratio may increase again in the first half of 2024, as credit growth slows and macroeconomic factors show no clear signs of improvement.

SSI’s analysts expect the bad debt ratio at the end of 2024 will increase slightly compared to 2023 as it is expected that banks will promote bad debt write-off and the economy will recover stronger at the end of the year.