Rains have officially arrived, says Met Dept

The Meteorological Department announced on Tuesday that Thailand’s rainy season for 2024 started on Monday.

Kornrawee Sitthichivapak, director general of the department, issued the announcement at noon Tuesday to declare the start of the rainy season.

The department reasoned that more than 60% of the upper part of Thailand had seen rainfall for three consecutive days, so it met the criteria for declaring the rainy season.

Moreover, the announcement said, upper winds at the height of 1.5 kilometres had changed direction to be southwest winds, bringing humidity from the Andaman Sea to cover parts of Thailand, while winds at the height of 10km had changed to eastward winds.