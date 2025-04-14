BMA to triple garbage collection fees starting October 2025

MONDAY, APRIL 14, 2025

(April 11, 2025) –  Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, chaired the fourth meeting of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) department chiefs for 2025, held at the Rattanakosin Room, Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), in Phra Nakhon district.

During the meeting, the Environment Department presented updates on the revised BMA ordinance on waste management fees B.E. 2568 (2025), officially published in the Royal Gazette on March 31, 2025.

The ordinance concerning waste management fees under public health laws will come into effect 180 days after its publication. Its aim is to incentivise households to reduce and sort waste at the source, while aligning the waste fee structure with current economic and waste management realities.

Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok

The ordinance stipulates that owners of buildings or premises that generate waste are required to pay waste management fees, including the following:

  1. Sewage (septic tank and grease waste): collection and disposal fees charged at a rate of 600 baht per cubic metre per service (300 baht for collection and transport, and 300 baht for disposal).
  2. General waste: collection and disposal fees are divided into monthly and one-off charges.

Monthly fees

  • For waste not exceeding 20 litres per day: 60 baht per month is charged (30 baht for collection and transport, and 30 baht for disposal). If waste is separated according to BMA regulations: 20 baht per month is charged (10 baht for collection and transport, and 10 baht for disposal).
  • For waste exceeding 20 litres but not more than one cubic metre per day: 120 baht per 20 litres is charged. For waste exceeding one cubic metre per day: 8,000 baht per cubic metre is charged (3,250 baht for collection and transport, and 4,750 baht for disposal).

One-off fees

  • For waste not exceeding 500 litres: 255 baht per collection (125 baht for collection and transport, and 130 baht for disposal).
  • For waste exceeding 500 litres but not more than one cubic metre: 370 baht per collection (180 baht for collection and transport, and 190 baht for disposal).
  • For waste exceeding one cubic metre: 495 baht per unit (245 baht for collection and transport, and 250 baht for disposal).


BMA to triple garbage collection fees starting October 2025

  1. Infectious waste: collection and disposal fees are divided into monthly and one-off charges.

Monthly fees

  • For waste not exceeding 13 litres per day or two kilograms in weight: 780 baht per month (300 baht for collection and transport, and 480 baht for disposal).
  • For waste exceeding 13 litres per day or more than two kilograms: 480 baht per unit (300 baht for collection and transport, and 480 baht for disposal).

One-off fees

  • Service fee: 3,000 baht per collection. If the collection point is more than 10 kilometres away, an additional 15 baht per kilometre is charged, but the total service fee must not exceed 5,000 baht.
  • Collection Fee: For waste not exceeding 100 litres or 15 kilograms: 75 baht per collection. For waste exceeding 100 litres or more than 15 kilograms: 75 baht per unit (per 100 litres or 15 kilograms). For one-off infectious waste disposal, where the quantity does not exceed 6.5 litres or one kilogram in weight, a fee of 8 baht per unit is charged.

BMA to triple garbage collection fees starting October 2025

To encourage the public to reduce and separate waste at the source, BMA has launched the “This House Doesn’t Mix Waste: Separate Waste to Reduce Fees” campaign. 

The initiative promotes environmental responsibility by encouraging households to reduce and separate their waste for reuse, thereby decreasing the volume of waste requiring disposal by the BMA and, in turn, reducing the applicable waste management fees.

Residents can now register individually in advance via the BKK WASTE PAY application.

There are two types of registration: 

Individual registration: for general households generating no more than 20 litres of waste per day. Eligible participants include detached houses, homes in housing estates, and condominiums or flats without a juristic person.

Homeowners or tenants who wish to join the campaign can register via the BKK WASTE PAY application or website. For those without a smartphone, registration is available through the fee collection officers or at the district office where the property is located.

The system will begin notifying registrants to submit photo evidence of waste separation starting August 1, 2025. The new fee rates will be applied once the BMA ordinance comes into effect, 180 days after its publication in the Royal Gazette — expected in October 2025.

Requirements for registration include an 11-digit House ID, full name, phone number, and photographs showing the separation of the four waste types: food waste, recyclables, hazardous and general waste.

Registered households will receive food waste bins for the first year, while random inspections of waste separation practices will be conducted regularly.

Group registration: for housing estates, residential condominiums with a juristic person and communities governed by BMA regulations, where waste generation does not exceed 20 litres per day per household or unit, and where waste storage areas or waste sorting and collection points are provided with separation into four waste types.

This group will be eligible to register from August 1, 2025. The new waste collection fee rate will be applied once the regulation comes into force following its announcement in the Royal Gazette.

BMA to triple garbage collection fees starting October 2025

The BKK WASTE PAY application is now available for download.

  • iOS: https://apps.apple.com/th/app/bkk-waste-pay/id1574454798 
  • Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wingplus.bkkpersonalapp&pcampaignid=web_share

#BMA #Bangkok #สิ่งแวดล้อมดี #BKKWastePay #แยกขยะลดค่าขยะ #Chadchart #กรุงเทพมหานคร

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy