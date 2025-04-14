BMA to triple garbage collection fees starting October 2025





Infectious waste: collection and disposal fees are divided into monthly and one-off charges.

Monthly fees

For waste not exceeding 13 litres per day or two kilograms in weight: 780 baht per month (300 baht for collection and transport, and 480 baht for disposal).

For waste exceeding 13 litres per day or more than two kilograms: 480 baht per unit (300 baht for collection and transport, and 480 baht for disposal).

One-off fees

Service fee: 3,000 baht per collection. If the collection point is more than 10 kilometres away, an additional 15 baht per kilometre is charged, but the total service fee must not exceed 5,000 baht.

Collection Fee: For waste not exceeding 100 litres or 15 kilograms: 75 baht per collection. For waste exceeding 100 litres or more than 15 kilograms: 75 baht per unit (per 100 litres or 15 kilograms). For one-off infectious waste disposal, where the quantity does not exceed 6.5 litres or one kilogram in weight, a fee of 8 baht per unit is charged.

To encourage the public to reduce and separate waste at the source, BMA has launched the “This House Doesn’t Mix Waste: Separate Waste to Reduce Fees” campaign.

The initiative promotes environmental responsibility by encouraging households to reduce and separate their waste for reuse, thereby decreasing the volume of waste requiring disposal by the BMA and, in turn, reducing the applicable waste management fees.

Residents can now register individually in advance via the BKK WASTE PAY application.

There are two types of registration:

Individual registration: for general households generating no more than 20 litres of waste per day. Eligible participants include detached houses, homes in housing estates, and condominiums or flats without a juristic person.

Homeowners or tenants who wish to join the campaign can register via the BKK WASTE PAY application or website. For those without a smartphone, registration is available through the fee collection officers or at the district office where the property is located.

The system will begin notifying registrants to submit photo evidence of waste separation starting August 1, 2025. The new fee rates will be applied once the BMA ordinance comes into effect, 180 days after its publication in the Royal Gazette — expected in October 2025.

Requirements for registration include an 11-digit House ID, full name, phone number, and photographs showing the separation of the four waste types: food waste, recyclables, hazardous and general waste.

Registered households will receive food waste bins for the first year, while random inspections of waste separation practices will be conducted regularly.

Group registration: for housing estates, residential condominiums with a juristic person and communities governed by BMA regulations, where waste generation does not exceed 20 litres per day per household or unit, and where waste storage areas or waste sorting and collection points are provided with separation into four waste types.

This group will be eligible to register from August 1, 2025. The new waste collection fee rate will be applied once the regulation comes into force following its announcement in the Royal Gazette.

The BKK WASTE PAY application is now available for download.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/th/app/bkk-waste-pay/id1574454798

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wingplus.bkkpersonalapp&pcampaignid=web_share

