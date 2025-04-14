BMA to triple garbage collection fees starting October 2025

During the meeting, the Environment Department presented updates on the revised BMA ordinance on waste management fees B.E. 2568 (2025), officially published in the Royal Gazette on March 31, 2025.
The ordinance concerning waste management fees under public health laws will come into effect 180 days after its publication. Its aim is to incentivise households to reduce and sort waste at the source, while aligning the waste fee structure with current economic and waste management realities.
The ordinance stipulates that owners of buildings or premises that generate waste are required to pay waste management fees, including the following:
To encourage the public to reduce and separate waste at the source, BMA has launched the “This House Doesn’t Mix Waste: Separate Waste to Reduce Fees” campaign.
The initiative promotes environmental responsibility by encouraging households to reduce and separate their waste for reuse, thereby decreasing the volume of waste requiring disposal by the BMA and, in turn, reducing the applicable waste management fees.
Residents can now register individually in advance via the BKK WASTE PAY application.
There are two types of registration:
Individual registration: for general households generating no more than 20 litres of waste per day. Eligible participants include detached houses, homes in housing estates, and condominiums or flats without a juristic person.
Homeowners or tenants who wish to join the campaign can register via the BKK WASTE PAY application or website. For those without a smartphone, registration is available through the fee collection officers or at the district office where the property is located.
The system will begin notifying registrants to submit photo evidence of waste separation starting August 1, 2025. The new fee rates will be applied once the BMA ordinance comes into effect, 180 days after its publication in the Royal Gazette — expected in October 2025.
Requirements for registration include an 11-digit House ID, full name, phone number, and photographs showing the separation of the four waste types: food waste, recyclables, hazardous and general waste.
Registered households will receive food waste bins for the first year, while random inspections of waste separation practices will be conducted regularly.
Group registration: for housing estates, residential condominiums with a juristic person and communities governed by BMA regulations, where waste generation does not exceed 20 litres per day per household or unit, and where waste storage areas or waste sorting and collection points are provided with separation into four waste types.
This group will be eligible to register from August 1, 2025. The new waste collection fee rate will be applied once the regulation comes into force following its announcement in the Royal Gazette.
The BKK WASTE PAY application is now available for download.
