Songkran draws over 110,000 revellers to Silom and Khao San Roads: BMA

During the meeting, the Traffic and Transportation Department presented accident statistics recorded during the Songkran festival. As of April 12, the second day of the heightened safety period, nine traffic accidents had been reported, resulting in three injuries and nine fatalities—eight men and one woman.

For the number of Songkran revellers on April 12, 2025, Silom Road recorded 51,900 attendees from noon to 10.00 p.m, while Khao San Road recorded 59,523 attendees from noon to midnight.

The BMA also urged the public to use public transport to attend Songkran festivities to help ease traffic congestion. Festival-goers are also reminded to adhere to BTS rules—especially regarding boarding trains while wet—for their own safety during travel.

