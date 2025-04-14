Songkran draws over 110,000 revellers to Silom and Khao San Roads: BMA

MONDAY, APRIL 14, 2025

(April 13, 2025) – Supakrit Boonkhant, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), presided over a meeting of the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to monitor the situation during the 2025 Songkran festival in the capital.

Attending the meeting at the Suthat Room, Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), were Assoc. Prof. Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Pol. Gen. Adit Ngamjitsuksri, Adviser to the Governor of Bangkok, and relevant agencies.

Supakrit issued several key directives to related agencies, including:

  1. Enforce strict safety, traffic, and public order measures in all designated Songkran zones across Bangkok, especially at 17 major celebration sites.
  2. Ensure adequate deployment of city law enforcement officers to maintain continuous oversight during festivities.
  3. In cases of road accidents, district offices must investigate whether factors under BMA’s responsibility—such as lack of lighting, absence of CCTV cameras or pedestrian bridges—were involved, and coordinate promptly with relevant agencies to resolve such risks.
  4. Assign the Traffic and Transportation Department to collect and verify statistics on road accidents, injuries and fatalities throughout the festival in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, Adit stressed the following:

  1. Emphasise public communication regarding traffic management and access routes for tourists visiting Khao San Road.
  2. Tackle the issue of street vendors blocking pavements in areas where celebrations are held—particularly around Sanam Luang—which forces pedestrians onto roads, worsening traffic congestion and increasing accident risks.
  3. Record daily tourist numbers, recurring issues, and strengths and weaknesses of each celebration site—especially high-traffic areas like Khao San Road, Silom Road, and CentralWorld.
  4. Implement robust safety measures for both locals and tourists at celebration sites, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven CCTV systems to enhance surveillance and incident response.
  5. Step up monitoring and resolution of public complaints—especially those submitted via Traffy Fondue—relating to loud noise, fireworks and other disruptions caused by events. Special scrutiny is will be applied to private event zones, such as RCA and Lumpini Park Condominium (Rama IX–Ratchada). District offices must verify whether event permits have been obtained, and pursue legal action if violations are found.

During the meeting, the Traffic and Transportation Department presented accident statistics recorded during the Songkran festival. As of April 12, the second day of the heightened safety period, nine traffic accidents had been reported, resulting in three injuries and nine fatalities—eight men and one woman.

For the number of Songkran revellers on April 12, 2025, Silom Road recorded 51,900 attendees from noon to 10.00 p.m, while Khao San Road recorded 59,523 attendees from noon to midnight.

The BMA also urged the public to use public transport to attend Songkran festivities to help ease traffic congestion. Festival-goers are also reminded to adhere to BTS rules—especially regarding boarding trains while wet—for their own safety during travel.

