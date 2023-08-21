Nattawut ends his role in Thai politics
Pheu Thai Family project director Nattawut Saikuar brought an end to his association with Thai politics on Monday, citing Pheu Thai Party’s decision to work with the parties of the “two uncles” to form a government as his reason.
The “two uncles” are the United Thai Nation and Palang Pracharath parties. United Thai Nation was influenced by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, while Palang Pracharath has Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan as its leader.
Nattawut, a prominent former red-shirt leader, said in the news programme on Facebook and YouTube that his decision follows pressure put on him by Pheu Thai supporters with regard to the party’s promise that it would not work with the parties formed by coup leaders.
Earlier on Sunday, Nattawut posted a message on Facebook with a YouTube music video clip of Maleehuana’s “Kun Kao Yayeuak” (“Cold Mountain”), saying the time had come to end his role in Thai politics.
