Sansiri CEO accuses Chuwit of falsely using property firm to target Pheu Thai PM candidate Srettha

Apichart Chutrakul, chairman of the board of directors and acting CEO at Sansiri, insisted on Sunday that the land on Soi Thonglor purchased for 1 billion baht to build the KHUN by YOO condominium had been done legally without any irregularities.

Chuwit has threatened to expose wrongdoings that Sansiri allegedly committed under Srettha’s leadership if the candidate does not back down from contesting for the PM’s post.

“I don’t know what else he will talk about,” Apichart said. “But why link Sansiri [to Srettha’s political goal]? Khun Srettha has quit. I don’t know what happened. No one attacked us over the past 40 years, but it happened after Khun Srettha left to work in politics.”