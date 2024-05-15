Srettha sets off for Europe, Japan in search of investments

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday embarks on a global mini-tour to drum up investment opportunities in France, Italy and Japan.

Srettha will attend the Thailand-France Business Forum and hold talks with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Thursday. On Friday, he will travel to Italy for five days of business talks before returning to Asia for the 29th Nikkei Forum Future of Asia in Tokyo from May 22 to May 24.