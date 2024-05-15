BNH Hospital, AstraZeneca to collaborate on asthma care

This alliance aims to enhance the quality of life for Thai children and safeguard them against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), underscoring a commitment to multidisciplinary care of the highest calibre.

The company’s president Roman Ramos said the collaboration paves the way for groundbreaking innovations, such as precise severe-asthma care and immunisation against the virus.

“The primary aim of this collaborative framework is to foster a comprehensive understanding of respiratory health, beginning with the implementation of treatment protocols and disease prevention strategies,” he said.

“This focus extends to ensuring meticulous attention and support from the initial counselling session onward, reflecting the commitment to achieving optimal patient outcomes.”