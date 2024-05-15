THEOS-2 reveals what Bangkok looks like from space

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) hosted “THEOS-2’s First Images” event on Wednesday, inviting everyone to witness the first images captured by the satellite.

The event was held at ScreenX Cinema at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon mall.

The first images from the satellite capture Bangkok with remarkable clarity. Landmarks, buildings, roads and even cars on the streets as well as boats navigating the Chao Phraya River and the city’s extensive canal system are clearly visible.