Kitipong succeeds Pichai as new chief of Stock Exchange of Thailand

Kitipong is a member of the SET board of governors appointed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The SET said its board thoroughly reviewed and assessed Kitipong's qualifications, acknowledging his knowledge, capability, and extensive experience in the capital market. Consequently, they found him suitable to serve as the SET president. He took immediate charge from Wednesday.
Kitipong has a bachelor of laws (honours) from Chulalongkorn University, master of laws from Chulalongkorn University, he is a Thai barrister from the Institute of Legal Education of the Thai Bar (29th session), master of laws from the University of British Columbia, Canada, and an honorary doctorate of law from Hat Yai University.
Apart from his role as a governor of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Kitipong also holds important positions in both government agencies and the private sector.
The current SET board comprises 10 members. One appointment for vacant position of SET governor is still under consideration of the SEC committee.