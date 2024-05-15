Stressed activist shifted from Corrections Dept to Thammasat Hospital

Consequently, the institute arranged for a psychiatrist to provide her with counselling and coordinated with Thammasat University Hospital as there were concerns about the onset of depression.

Tantawan was first arrested in March 2022 for conducting a public poll about royal motorcades but was granted bail soon after.

On January 16 last year, she appeared in front of the Supreme Court and poured red paint over herself, announcing that she was going to revoke her bail as a protest in favour of others imprisoned over lese majeste charges.

When she was again slapped with lese majeste, she launched a hunger strike. She was again granted bail and shifted to hospital. In February last year, she was moved out of the hospital but staged a 52-day-long hunger strike outside the Supreme Court demanding the release of 16 people detained pending trial on charges that stemmed from the anti-government protests that began in mid-2020.

She was arrested again on sedition charges for honking at a royal motorcade on February 4 this year.

