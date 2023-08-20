Pheu Thai’s ‘unity govt’ plan is not very unifying, Nida poll finds

The Nida Poll also found that a large portion of the respondents had never voted for Pheu Thai or did not vote for the party in the May 14 election, which may have skewed the survey’s results.

Asked whether they had voted for Pheu Thai, respondents said:

- 39.62%: Have never voted for either Pheu Thai or its predecessors (Thai Rak Thai or People’s Power).

- 33.13%: Have voted for Pheu Thai or its predecessors, including in the May 14 election

- 26.72%: Have voted for Pheu Thai or its predecessors, but not in the May 14 election.

- 0.53%: Have never voted at all.

Asked which Pheu Thai PM candidate they favour, respondents replied:

- 38.63%: Paetongtarn Shinawatra

- 36.56%: Srettha Thavisin

- 8.47%: Chaikasem Nitisir

- 16.34%: No comment

Asked how they regard the relationship between the Pheu Thai and Move Forward, respondents replied:

- 49.85: Arch political rivals

- 27.33%: Just know each other

- 20.99%: Good allies

- 1.83%: No comment