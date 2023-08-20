Pheu Thai rallies around Srettha after whistleblower sounds the alarm
Allegations against prime minister candidate Srettha Thavisin by whistleblower Chuwit Kamolvisit are an attack on Srettha’s party, Pheu Thai, and the coalition it is building, Pheu Thai deputy leader Yuttapong Charasathien said on Sunday.
Yuttapong said that since the party had selected Srettha as its candidate for the PM vote on Tuesday, Chuwit’s allegations against him are a matter for the party and other members of the Pheu Thai-led coalition to handle.
“This is a matter of the Pheu Thai and other parties that jointly support Srettha as the next prime minister,” Yuttapong said.
Yuttapong was referring to allegations by Chuwit that the property company Srettha previously ran, Sansiri, was involved in shady deals when Srettha was its CEO.
Sansiri helped joint owners of a plot of land in the Lang Suan area on Sarasin Road in the heart of Bangkok evade a massive amount of tax by selling the plot to the company individually, Chuwit alleged. He also said that under Srettha’s leadership the company used a nominee firm to siphon millions of baht from Sansiri by buying a plot of land on Soi Thonglor at an inflated price.
Chuwit also threatened to expose more alleged wrongdoing if he did not withdraw his name from the vote to select Thailand’s 30th prime minister.
On Saturday, Srettha alleged that Chuwit had launched a crusade against him because he declined to buy land from the whistleblower. Srettha has filed a defamation lawsuit against Chuwit who responded with a countersuit.
Srettha is innocent until proven guilty and he will have the right to defend himself if the National Anti-Corruption Commission decides to conduct an investigation, Yuttapong said, adding that Srettha can also defend himself in court.