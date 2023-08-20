Pheu Thai rallies around Srettha after whistleblower sounds the alarm

Yuttapong said that since the party had selected Srettha as its candidate for the PM vote on Tuesday, Chuwit’s allegations against him are a matter for the party and other members of the Pheu Thai-led coalition to handle.

“This is a matter of the Pheu Thai and other parties that jointly support Srettha as the next prime minister,” Yuttapong said.

Yuttapong was referring to allegations by Chuwit that the property company Srettha previously ran, Sansiri, was involved in shady deals when Srettha was its CEO.