33 years of history: Thaksin and Hun Sen’s complex relationship of love and hate

Not only are Thais eager to uncover the truth, but Cambodians are also perplexed by the "call-centre-style" strategy of Prime Minister Hun Sen, who released a sensational audio clip that has shaken both countries.
The 33-year relationship between Thaksin Shinawatra and Hun Sen has evolved from mutual suspicion into a fraternal bond, only to end abruptly due to political reasons.
In 1991, four Cambodian political factions—Sihanouk, Heng Samrin, Khmer Rouge, and Khmer Serei—signed the Paris Peace Agreement to end the civil war.
In 1993, under the UN Transitional Authority in Cambodia (UNTAC), elections were held, with Prince Norodom Ranariddh's FUNCINPEC party securing the highest number of seats, followed by the Cambodian People's Party.
However, the Cambodian People's Party rejected FUNCINPEC’s victory and declared an independent state in the eastern provinces of Cambodia.
Prince Norodom Chakrapong and Gen Sin Song rallied the people in Svay Rieng Province, refusing to accept the results of the UNTAC-run elections, hoping to gain support from Heng Samrin, Hun Sen, and Chea Sim.
Ultimately, Hun Sen betrayed Prince Chakrapong, aligning with Prince Ranariddh to prevent a coup. This led to the formation of a coalition government with two prime ministers: Prince Norodom Ranariddh and Hun Sen.
In 1992, Thaksin ventured into the communications and television business in Cambodia under the name IBC Cambodia Ltd. Shortly after, there was an uprising led by Prince Norodom Chakrapong and a faction of the Khmer Sihanouk forces, with some IBC Cambodia staff becoming involved.
Later, investigations by the government of Prince Norodom Ranariddh and Hun Sen revealed that Thaksin and IBC Cambodia had no involvement in the coup.
This incident is believed to have marked the beginning of a strained relationship between Thaksin and Hun Sen, with a lingering sense of suspicion between the two.
In 2003, during Thaksin’s tenure as Prime Minister, a protest led to the burning of the Thai Embassy in Cambodia over rumours that a Thai actress had insulted Cambodians. Thaksin immediately coordinated with the Cambodian government to manage the situation, sending troops to evacuate Thai nationals. He personally contacted Hun Sen and informed the Cambodian embassy in Thailand, saying, "If the situation is not resolved within one hour, I will send commandos to the site. I have already ordered them to prepare."
At the same time, Thaksin decided to reduce diplomatic relations with Cambodia by banning Cambodians from entering Thailand and sending a C-130 aircraft to evacuate Thai nationals.
In response to the embassy burning incident, Hun Sen made efforts to mend relations with Thaksin, seeking to heal the rift between the two nations.
After the 2006 coup, Hun Sen extended support to Thaksin, who was in exile, appointing him as a personal adviser and economic advisor to the Cambodian government.
During the Yingluck Shinawatra administration, Thaksin frequently visited Cambodia and often played golf with Hun Sen.
In April 2012, Thaksin met with red-shirt leaders in Cambodia, where he was warmly welcomed by the Cambodian government. That same year, Jatuporn Prompan led the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD) to play a friendly football match with the Cambodian VIP team, led by Hun Sen, at the National Stadium in Phnom Penh.
After the 2014 coup, Hun Sen opened Cambodia’s doors, allowing over 200 red-shirt leaders and their allies to seek asylum in Cambodia.
Thaksin once told red-shirt members, “In ASEAN, there are three brothers who love each other deeply: Sultan of Brunei, me, and Hun Sen. Throughout the time I was persecuted, both countries became my second homes in difficult times.”
On August 5, 2023, during Hun Sen’s 71st birthday celebration, both Thaksin and Yingluck attended the family event. On that day, Hun Sen referred to Thaksin as his "god brother."
However, the situation has drastically changed this year. Hun Sen and his son, Hun Manet, began intensifying their efforts to claim the Emerald Triangle, leading to clashes at the border. The Thai military responded strongly, especially by implementing border checkpoint closures to prevent Thai gamblers from crossing into Cambodia. This disrupted the Cambodian casino industry along the border, which serves as a financial base for the Hun family.
In response, Hun Sen released a private audio clip, justifying his actions with the statement, “Family matters are one thing, but protecting the homeland is a national issue that cannot be mixed...”
The former Cambodian Prime Minister attempted to separate personal relationships from national interests, positioning the Shinawatra family as enemies of Cambodia.
This is a classic Hun Sen political manoeuvre—never truly loyal to anyone. Even Prince Norodom Ranariddh, who shared power with Hun Sen in 1993, barely survived the experience and eventually withdrew from Cambodian politics.
Pracha Buraphawithi