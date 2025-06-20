33 years of history: Thaksin and Hun Sen’s complex relationship of love and hate

In 2003, during Thaksin’s tenure as Prime Minister, a protest led to the burning of the Thai Embassy in Cambodia over rumours that a Thai actress had insulted Cambodians. Thaksin immediately coordinated with the Cambodian government to manage the situation, sending troops to evacuate Thai nationals. He personally contacted Hun Sen and informed the Cambodian embassy in Thailand, saying, "If the situation is not resolved within one hour, I will send commandos to the site. I have already ordered them to prepare."

At the same time, Thaksin decided to reduce diplomatic relations with Cambodia by banning Cambodians from entering Thailand and sending a C-130 aircraft to evacuate Thai nationals.

In response to the embassy burning incident, Hun Sen made efforts to mend relations with Thaksin, seeking to heal the rift between the two nations.

After the 2006 coup, Hun Sen extended support to Thaksin, who was in exile, appointing him as a personal adviser and economic advisor to the Cambodian government.

During the Yingluck Shinawatra administration, Thaksin frequently visited Cambodia and often played golf with Hun Sen.

In April 2012, Thaksin met with red-shirt leaders in Cambodia, where he was warmly welcomed by the Cambodian government. That same year, Jatuporn Prompan led the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD) to play a friendly football match with the Cambodian VIP team, led by Hun Sen, at the National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

After the 2014 coup, Hun Sen opened Cambodia’s doors, allowing over 200 red-shirt leaders and their allies to seek asylum in Cambodia.

Thaksin once told red-shirt members, “In ASEAN, there are three brothers who love each other deeply: Sultan of Brunei, me, and Hun Sen. Throughout the time I was persecuted, both countries became my second homes in difficult times.”

On August 5, 2023, during Hun Sen’s 71st birthday celebration, both Thaksin and Yingluck attended the family event. On that day, Hun Sen referred to Thaksin as his "god brother."

However, the situation has drastically changed this year. Hun Sen and his son, Hun Manet, began intensifying their efforts to claim the Emerald Triangle, leading to clashes at the border. The Thai military responded strongly, especially by implementing border checkpoint closures to prevent Thai gamblers from crossing into Cambodia. This disrupted the Cambodian casino industry along the border, which serves as a financial base for the Hun family.

In response, Hun Sen released a private audio clip, justifying his actions with the statement, “Family matters are one thing, but protecting the homeland is a national issue that cannot be mixed...”

The former Cambodian Prime Minister attempted to separate personal relationships from national interests, positioning the Shinawatra family as enemies of Cambodia.

This is a classic Hun Sen political manoeuvre—never truly loyal to anyone. Even Prince Norodom Ranariddh, who shared power with Hun Sen in 1993, barely survived the experience and eventually withdrew from Cambodian politics.

Pracha Buraphawithi