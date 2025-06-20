Somkid files complaint against Hun Sen over leaked audio with Thai PM

Somkid accuses Hun Sen of threatening national security and sowing division among the Thai people following a leaked audio clip of a conversation between Hun Sen and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra regarding the Thai-Cambodian border dispute.
Somkid stated that he was acting in his personal capacity as a Thai citizen and deputy secretary-general to the PM. He claimed that the audio clip had caused division within Thai society and, therefore, filed the complaint under charges related to national security threats.
However, he emphasised that this action was not intended as a defence of the Prime Minister nor did he expect any personal benefit from it in the future. He further noted that he had not yet informed the Prime Minister about his decision to file the complaint, only discussing it with close associates.
Regarding the audio clip, Somkid believes that Hun Sen gained a political advantage by exploiting the situation and undermining others. He suggested that the Thai Prime Minister was the victim, creating a false impression of weakness towards Cambodia, thus damaging Thailand's honour and reputation.
Somkid described the incident as a breach of diplomatic etiquette, which is not acceptable in civilised nations, and insisted on using Thai law to pursue the matter.
Meanwhile, CCIB Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan explained that, following initial questioning of Somkid, it was confirmed that legal action could be taken regardless of whether the act occurred within or outside the Kingdom of Thailand, or whether the individuals involved were Thai or foreign nationals.
He pointed out that if the actions compromised national security, legal proceedings could be pursued under Thai law, similar to cases involving overseas call centre scams.
Trairong added that the next steps would involve gathering evidence and tracing the origin of the post. If the source is found to be abroad, authorities would consult with the Attorney General and liaise with the relevant embassy to facilitate the extradition of the individual subject to the arrest warrant.
He stressed that no one is exempt from the law, regardless of their identity.