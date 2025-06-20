Somkid files complaint against Hun Sen over leaked audio with Thai PM

Somkid accuses Hun Sen of threatening national security and sowing division among the Thai people following a leaked audio clip of a conversation between Hun Sen and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra regarding the Thai-Cambodian border dispute.

Somkid stated that he was acting in his personal capacity as a Thai citizen and deputy secretary-general to the PM. He claimed that the audio clip had caused division within Thai society and, therefore, filed the complaint under charges related to national security threats.

However, he emphasised that this action was not intended as a defence of the Prime Minister nor did he expect any personal benefit from it in the future. He further noted that he had not yet informed the Prime Minister about his decision to file the complaint, only discussing it with close associates.