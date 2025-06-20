Senate President calls for Paetongtarn\'s impeachment over leaked audio with Hun Sen

Mongkol Surasajja, President of the Senate, on Friday submitted a formal petition to both the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Constitutional Court requesting an investigation into Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over the leaked audio conversation with Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate and former Prime Minister.

The petition suggests that her actions may constitute a serious violation of the constitution and ethical standards.

This move follows a statement from General Sawat Tassana, a member of the Senate and Chairman of the Senate’s Defence Committee, who gathered signatures from fellow senators calling for Paetongtarn’s resignation, accusing her of lacking leadership and failing to uphold the national interest.

The key issue in the petition to the NACC is whether the Prime Minister intentionally used her authority in violation of the constitution and whether her conduct breaches Article 160 of the constitution, which governs ethical standards for public officials. At the same time, the petition also requests that the Constitutional Court determine whether Paetongtarn’s position as Prime Minister should be terminated under Article 170 (1)(4) in conjunction with Article 160 (4) and (5).