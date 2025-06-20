Senate President calls for Paetongtarn\'s impeachment over leaked audio with Hun Sen

Mongkol Surasajja, President of the Senate, on Friday submitted a formal petition to both the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Constitutional Court requesting an investigation into Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over the leaked audio conversation with Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate and former Prime Minister.
The petition suggests that her actions may constitute a serious violation of the constitution and ethical standards.
This move follows a statement from General Sawat Tassana, a member of the Senate and Chairman of the Senate’s Defence Committee, who gathered signatures from fellow senators calling for Paetongtarn’s resignation, accusing her of lacking leadership and failing to uphold the national interest.
The key issue in the petition to the NACC is whether the Prime Minister intentionally used her authority in violation of the constitution and whether her conduct breaches Article 160 of the constitution, which governs ethical standards for public officials. At the same time, the petition also requests that the Constitutional Court determine whether Paetongtarn’s position as Prime Minister should be terminated under Article 170 (1)(4) in conjunction with Article 160 (4) and (5).
The evidence brought forward includes the audio clip where Paetongtarn admits to having a conversation with Hun Sen, during which she referred to the Commander of the 2nd Army Region as being on a “different side.” This was seen as an insult to the Thai military and as an indication of yielding to foreign leaders, which could undermine national sovereignty and security.
The Defence Committee also pointed out that this conduct could breach multiple criminal laws, including those relating to national security and the failure of public officials to perform their duties properly, as stipulated in Section 157 of the penal code.
Additionally, the Defence Committee stressed that the Prime Minister’s actions, particularly in undermining the 2nd Army Commander, could create division within the nation and show a lack of integrity in her leadership, making her unfit to serve as Prime Minister under the constitution. They have called for her immediate removal from office.
The Senate and Defence Committee have both emphasised that the government cannot allow a Prime Minister who is seen as “opposing the country” to continue governing, even for a second. They further confirmed that this impeachment process is necessary to protect the nation’s sovereignty and national interests to the fullest extent.