Paetongtarn assures government focus on public welfare and national direction

At Government House in Bangkok, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting to oversee the assistance being provided to citizens in the Thai-Cambodian border provinces.
The meeting was attended by representatives from the Ministry of the Interior, the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA), and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).
Governors from seven provinces — Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Surin, Buriram, Trat, Chanthaburi, and Sa Kaeo — joined the meeting via video conference.
During the meeting, Paetongtarn emphasised the need for continued dedication to the people and the nation. She expressed her confidence that the agencies attending the meeting were focused on the welfare of the public and the country, stating that the government will provide direction on where Thailand will go next.
She also mentioned her discussions with the Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary regarding the construction of additional bunkers in Surin province, emphasising the importance of their quality. She urged governors to ensure that these bunkers would provide genuine protection for the public.
The Prime Minister noted that she had also spoken with security agencies about the need for sufficient personnel and updated equipment to ease public concerns.
"I want the military to ensure that we are always prepared. We seek peace and want to avoid conflict, but if unforeseen circumstances arise, we must be ready to protect the lives of thousands of soldiers stationed along the border," she said.
Paetongtarn reiterated that the government prioritises the safety and lives of the people. She urged governors, district chiefs, and local administrative leaders to adhere to the plan for protecting areas in the event of clashes, ensuring that hospitals and staff are fully prepared.
"Today, we have the Deputy Minister of the Interior here with us, and we must work together to ensure the strongest possible response. I promise that the government will not abandon any ministry. Every ministry plays a crucial role in benefiting the public, so let us remain focused on our goals and reassure everyone present," concluded Paetongtarn.