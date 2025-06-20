Paetongtarn assures government focus on public welfare and national direction

During the meeting, Paetongtarn emphasised the need for continued dedication to the people and the nation. She expressed her confidence that the agencies attending the meeting were focused on the welfare of the public and the country, stating that the government will provide direction on where Thailand will go next.

She also mentioned her discussions with the Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary regarding the construction of additional bunkers in Surin province, emphasising the importance of their quality. She urged governors to ensure that these bunkers would provide genuine protection for the public.

The Prime Minister noted that she had also spoken with security agencies about the need for sufficient personnel and updated equipment to ease public concerns.

"I want the military to ensure that we are always prepared. We seek peace and want to avoid conflict, but if unforeseen circumstances arise, we must be ready to protect the lives of thousands of soldiers stationed along the border," she said.