Chartthaipattana Party backs Paetongtarn, stresses national security

Following discussions, a variety of proposals were put forward. It was agreed that decisions should not be rushed, as the incident had only occurred within the past 24 hours. Furthermore, the heads of coalition parties had not yet discussed the details with the prime minister, Varawut explained.

An important consideration was the security of the nation, and the party believes that the government should focus on ensuring stability and sovereignty for Thailand. The party does not want to see any loss and has tasked Varawut with being the representative in detailed discussions with the prime minister.

“Regarding the situation at the Thai-Cambodian border, a strong government is crucial for ensuring territorial sovereignty. Therefore, we wish to speak with the prime minister first, as we still lack complete information,” Varawut said.

“We have heard the conversation but do not know the context. Once we have all the necessary information, we can discuss the matter further.”