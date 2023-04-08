Environment policy will improve Thai people's lives.

Varawut said the carbon credit project will going to put money into people's pockets by changing the way of business, and the way of growing rice in these rice paddies. Thai farmers are going to generate carbon credits and get some money into their pockets.

Chartthaipattana is not a party where going to dish out money, or giving out freebies with a populous part of policies. It doesn't last. The party wants to create something that is sustainable and is not going to be a burden to the government's budget, he said

Varawut, who is running as the prime minister candidate in the Thailand election 2023, has promised to create a policy that is a win-win situation for both the people and the government by changing the way they do agricultural practises to make sure that they can get the carbon credit and you get the money for it, and it's been proven.

How significant will the upcoming elections be for Thailand?

Chartthaipattana Party Leader said the Thai people will go through another very important milestone in this country. A lot of politicians come out throwing all sorts of policies populists, non-populists, and freebies.

“This time Thai people need to choose wisely, how do they want to see this country run 4 years from now? How do they want? Not just for Thai people. If you want to be a prime ministerial candidate, don't be just a prime ministerial candidate for the Thai people, be the Prime Minister that the world is waiting for”

He said Thai people have to look at the global picture and make sure that whoever leads the country next has the ability to lead Thailand onto the global stage and bring the global stage to Thailand.

What is the most challenging task as the prime minister candidate?

“Try to persuade everyone that I'm as good as anyone.”

“Even though the fact that we are a small to medium-sized party. Chatthaipattana Party used to be the big party, but now we are not. it's a cyclical thing for Thai politics. I think we are on the way up with important members for various sectors.”

Varawut said the party is changing the way forward. The Chartthaipattana Party will be a bit different than what people used to see. His challenging task is to make sure that the 66 million Thais start to look at the party in a different light.

“It might not be sudden, but the party is changing. Some people can feel it already. It might not be this election or even the next election, but make no mistake in a few elections from now, we will be one of the leaders of the coalition.”

Chartthaipattana Party’s future

Chartthaipattana Party Leader believe a bright future is waiting for the party. For all the problems and obstacles, running a country or a political party is anything but easy. It's challenging.

“This house that my father built helped build, and as a son, it's part of my destiny to continue building this house. The last election was extremely challenging. I have to make sure that our party doesn't break up. This election would be a challenging task to strengthen the stand of our party. And the next election will be to expand our party.”

How is Thai politics developing?



Thai politics is like a long long soap opera, Varawut said.

"It can't really judge until the end, the end of one's life. Everything always comes and goes. Everything always comes in a cycle. Sometimes the good guy becomes a bad guy, and sometimes a bad guy becomes a good guy. It's just like a really long kind of thousands of episodes of soap operas."

Thai politics shows a precipitate in the development, Varawut said. Thai people need to learn, and if mistakes are made, things will get corrected. The upcoming election is another day that Thai people have to make their choice carefully.

The Chartthaipattana Party proposed to move this country forward and intended to come up with another constitution that reflects the true needs of Thai people from all sectors and from all walks of life in Thailand.

"I have faith in Thai politics, and in Thai people. Thai politics will prevail and make sure that this country has another stand on the international stage."

Party’s policy on environment concerned.

Varawut believed that making a good environmental policy is one where you solve a problem today and the future problem at the same time, not solve a problem today and create problems for future generations He said a policy should not create future burdens for our kids and our grandchildren.

The party’s policies came about through processes of listening to people from various sectors and gathering all advice before crafting the party’s "Wow Thailand policy."

“We want this country to move forward together. We want to turn the wealth—the wealth of natural resources and the wealth of wisdom—that we have in Thailand. We turned that into an opportunity for everyone. We have to walk together; we cannot afford to leave anyone behind. So, and hence the last W, welfare for all outside”

Chartthaipattana party’s strategy for the elections 2020?

Varawut said his strategy is to win as many seats as possible.

The party has 50 constituencies and 88 party lists. He hopes that the policy that I am proposing will win the hearts of the people.

“ I'm trying to show people that the time for freebies is over and there is no such thing as a free lunch. I've got three mottos in my life. Nothing good is cheap, nothing that's cheap is good, and there's no such thing as a free lunch. What if it's free? It will come back and bite you in the back. We do not offer freebies. We do not believe in populist policy.”

Why Thais should elect Chartthaipattana Party?

"I truly believe more than anything that the policy that we crafted and are offering to the Thai people is the solution for Thailand to move forward. It might not be a perfect solution, but we are willing to amend it along the way. You can't build Rome in a day when we can't have anything 100% perfect."

Chartthaipattana Party Leader believes that the solution that the party is offering for this country is something that will create a sustainable country for all generations. If something could prolong the livelihood of this country.

"We do not just give fish to the people, we give the tools to the people, and our policy is the tool to move forward."

"We are changing and revolutionizing the way we want to do our agricultural practices, and making sure that Thais have more money. This is a way forward that is sustainable, and that is how I want Thailand to move into the future and how I want the international community to look at our country."