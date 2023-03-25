Chart Thai Pattana ready to work with all parties, says Varawut
During a visit to Roi-Et province on Saturday, Chart Thai Pattana leader Varawut Silpa-archa said his party had no enemies and was open to working with everybody.
“I do not mean Chart Thai Pattana can go along with all political groups, but we will work amicably with any party that would like to form a government with us,” he added.
The party has been collaborating with all sides, both government and the opposition, over the past four years, he explained.
However, he said, his party has not received any invitations to ally with any political groups so far.
“Chart Thai Pattana has been in talks with several parties, though it depends on them whether or not they will invite us to form a government,” he said.
As for the party’s campaign posters being defaced by pedestrians, Varawut apologised that they were in the way.
“I just wanted to use the campaign posters to introduce candidates and the party’s policies. You can ask the party to remove them if they block the road,” he said.
The Election Commission announced on March 21 that the general election will be held on May 14. This announcement came one day after the House of Representatives was dissolved and two days before the government completed its term.
Chart Thai Pattana has named Varawut as its PM candidate for the upcoming election.