Pita tops list of PM favourites in Bangkok again

The survey, conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) from March 15 to 21, included telephone interviews with some 2,500 people from Bangkok’s 50 districts. The results were announced on Sunday.

Pita, who is expected to be named Move Forward’s PM candidate, beat Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra, by a mere 0.88%.

However, he was well ahead of Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who will be fielded by United Thai Nation Party.

Pita won the highest support from Bangkok voters with 25.08%, compared to Paetongtarn’s 24.20% and Prayut’s 18.24%.