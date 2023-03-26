Political parties vie for votes in the South with wide array of promises

Thai Sang Thai secretary-general Sita Divari called for culture to be promoted to develop the economy.

"Songkhla has potential for tourism thanks to its natural wonders and culture," Sita said at the Nation TV-sponsored debate in the province’s Muang district.

The Thai Sang Thai Party will tackle the decline in agricultural prices and amend national park rules to facilitate fishing.

He also vowed to improve quality of life of people in the South by making it easier for them to access funding and by promoting the export halal food.

Wisut Chainaroon, chairman of Pheu Thai's agricultural policy committee, took a swipe at the government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, saying indebtedness had risen over the past eight years.

"Only Pheu Thai can solve economic issues," Wisut said.

A Pheu Thai government will maintain the price of rubber sheets at 80 baht apiece, reform fisheries so that the sector becomes environmentally friendly, and provide land titles to reduce encroachment on state land.

A Pheu Thai government will also "eliminate narcotics from Thailand", Wisut said, adding that assets seized from drug dealers would be sold and the money raised used for national development.

Pheu Thai will scrap the entry fee for tourist arrivals, Wisut said, explaining that Thailand no longer has to charge this fee because it is no longer a developing nation.