Pensions for all only possible with higher taxes, slashed military budget, says Move Forward

Dr Dejrat Sukkamnerd, a member of the party’s economic team, said Move Forward’s policy of providing a 3,000 baht monthly pension to the elderly will only be possible if taxes are raised and spending is reduced, especially expenditure on the military.

Dejrat was speaking at a seminar on the possibility of providing pensions to all elderly people in Thailand. The seminar was held on March 23 at Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan campus.

Dejrat said the state would require a budget of 420 billion baht to pay monthly pensions, adding that this would reduce the percentage of seniors living in poverty from 6% to 1%.